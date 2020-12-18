Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.89

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and traded as high as $55.36. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) shares last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 47,934 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £31.75 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44.

Get Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) alerts:

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.10 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.