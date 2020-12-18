Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

