Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $112,700.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael A. Bless also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 2,387,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.