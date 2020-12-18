CertiK (CTK) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $5.00 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00167772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077397 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,546,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,717,195 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars.

