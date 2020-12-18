Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE: CIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.50.

12/14/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00.

12/3/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIA stock remained flat at $C$4.73 on Friday. 319,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.518903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

