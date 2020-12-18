Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE: CIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/16/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.50.
- 12/14/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00.
- 12/8/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.35 to C$6.00.
- 12/3/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35.
- 11/17/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.35.
- 11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CIA stock remained flat at $C$4.73 on Friday. 319,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.
Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.518903 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIATO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIATO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.