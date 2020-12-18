ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,948.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $89,948.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

