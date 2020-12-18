China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.70. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 25,026 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

