China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.70. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 25,026 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.