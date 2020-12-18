China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.70. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 25,026 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit