Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 1,688,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 926% from the average daily volume of 164,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.