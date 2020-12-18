Chromia Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00134354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00775968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00199112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00125439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.