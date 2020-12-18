CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $1.60 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

