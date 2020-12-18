Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Reaches Market Cap of $230.43 Million

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded 172% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Cipher Core Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher Core Token has a total market cap of $230.43 million and approximately $30,867.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher Core Token token can now be bought for about $31.03 or 0.00134996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.47 or 0.01959934 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002459 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,565 tokens. Cipher Core Token’s official website is www.cipher-core.com

Buying and Selling Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher Core Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher Core Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

