Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE CLW traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 318,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,314. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

