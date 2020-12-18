CloakCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,919.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $15,919.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025729 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,560,046 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

