Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 39,947 shares changing hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period.

There is no company description available for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.