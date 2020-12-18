CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) versus DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Critical Contrast

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 CMC Materials 4 3 3 0 1.90

DSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70% CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14%

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and CMC Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 3.24 -$1.19 million $0.29 55.66 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.82 $142.83 million $7.47 19.64

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CMC Materials beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

