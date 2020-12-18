CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP Sells $609,935.34 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.66. 2,683,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,837. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

