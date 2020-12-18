CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Up 15.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s stock price rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 40,370,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,092% from the average daily volume of 331,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

