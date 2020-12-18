Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,414,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,074,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

COCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

