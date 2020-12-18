CoinPoker Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.88 million and $3,646.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00395589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.02506721 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.