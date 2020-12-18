Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of DIAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,834. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.