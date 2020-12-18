Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

COLM stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.28. 553,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,813. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,941,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

