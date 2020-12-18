Contrasting Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 0.00 $492.68 million $0.78 N/A Dynex Capital $170.17 million 0.00 -$152.67 million $2.09 N/A

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynex Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dynex Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97% Dynex Capital 155.15% 15.69% 1.42%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Equity Commonwealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.