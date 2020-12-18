Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.68 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

