Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Costamare stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 651,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.86. Costamare has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costamare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.