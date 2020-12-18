Cred Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Huobi. Cred has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $469,944.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00134819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00777482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00168552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00388390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00125342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00078121 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Bibox, OKEx, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.