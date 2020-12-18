Creditcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $332.18 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.83 or 1.00077002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023020 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,986 coins and its circulating supply is 543,282,113 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

