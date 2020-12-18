Critical Analysis: Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) & Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Metals and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nautilus $309.29 million 1.84 -$92.80 million ($0.68) -27.66

Western Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nautilus.

Risk & Volatility

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Metals and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nautilus has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Western Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A Nautilus 7.36% 51.32% 22.37%

Summary

Nautilus beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

