Critical Comparison: American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -2.04% -3.56% -0.24% Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10%

American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Renal Associates and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 44.12 Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.21 $8.52 million $0.21 41.19

Viemed Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates. Viemed Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Renal Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Renal Associates and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.44%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats American Renal Associates on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

