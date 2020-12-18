CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

CFB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 421,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,235. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $740,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

