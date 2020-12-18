Crown (CRW) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,764.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,968.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.76 or 0.01348605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00078947 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00300546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002508 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005689 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,174,478 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

