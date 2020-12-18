CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CryptoBonusMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $48,252.69 and $431.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00377151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.02476008 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

