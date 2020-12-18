Cryptonex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $156.04 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00012305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00776546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00168451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

