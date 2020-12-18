CyberVein Hits One Day Volume of $6.84 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $111.60 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

