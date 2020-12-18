DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. DAD has a market cap of $23.81 million and $961,532.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

