DAD One Day Volume Reaches $961,532.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $961,532.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

