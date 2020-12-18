DAEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $104,443.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00397407 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.80 or 0.02493912 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

