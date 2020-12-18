Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $298.49

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and traded as high as $350.00. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $347.36, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The company has a market cap of £760.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.89.

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

