DAO.Casino Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160,297.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.34 or 0.99544946 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.