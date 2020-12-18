Datamine Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $295,529.23 and $10,692.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057843 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,959,865 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

