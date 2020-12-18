DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) Trading Down 44%

DBUB Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBUB) shares traded down 44% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 5,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75.

DBUB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBUB)

DBUB Group Inc does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

