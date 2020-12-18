DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $943,075.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $943,075.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00774000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078419 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

