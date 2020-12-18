Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Reaches $131.76 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $131.76 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00380952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.02455039 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,962,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,783,048 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

