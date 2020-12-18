DeFiner Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $885,194.62 and approximately $431,297.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00768870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00172582 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00122941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00077483 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,979,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

