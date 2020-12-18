Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Receives €114.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.36 ($135.72).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of DHER traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.55 ($140.65). 580,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €118.35 ($139.24). The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion and a PE ratio of -24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

