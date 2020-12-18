Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.43.

DENN opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

