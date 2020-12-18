Dero (DERO) Price Up 50.9% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003701 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $304,778.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 50.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,239,578 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.