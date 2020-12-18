Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Down 12.7%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s stock price traded down 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.30. 1,129,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 170,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.74). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diginex Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

