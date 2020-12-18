Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) were up 18.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 325,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 173,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

