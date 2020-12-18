Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $101,209.96

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $101,209.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,692,238 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.