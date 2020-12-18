Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $733,868.72

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $733,868.72 and approximately $16,784.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 55% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033793 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002471 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

